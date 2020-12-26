https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/74-pounds-cocaine-found-floating-off-florida-keys/

(ACTION NEWS JAX) – This was not the kind of white Christmas authorities in the Florida Keys wanted to see.

A fisherman found 74 pounds of cocaine in more than a dozen packages on Wednesday floating about 15 miles south of Sugarloaf Key.

The fisherman notified a sheriff’s deputy, who was on marine patrol at the time, at about 1:54 p.m., the Miami Herald reported. Because the packages were in federal waters, they were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol, according to the newspaper. The estimated U.S. street value of the drugs is $850,000, WPLG reported.

