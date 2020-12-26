https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/82-year-old-covid-patient-beat-death-oxygen-tank-37-year-old-roommate-praying/

An 82-year-old COVID patient was beaten to death by his 37-year-old hospital roommate for praying.

The younger man used an oxygen tank to beat his elderly roommate to death.

No doubt, local authorities and the CDC will list this as a COVID death.

Business Insider reported:

TRENDING: Rudy Giuliani: “Starting After Christmas This Is Really Going to Blow Up”

The police in California are investigating the death of a man in a hospital who they say was struck by another patient wielding an oxygen tank. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said this week Jesse Martinez, 37, struck an 82-year-old Hispanic man who was being treated for COVID-19 in the same room in the Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster on December 17. Martinez was charged with murder, hate-crime enhancement, and elder abuse, the department said. He is expected to appear in court in Antelope Valley on Monday. Detectives said that Martinez became enraged when the man started to pray, then attacked the man with an oxygen tank. The man was pronounced dead the next day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

