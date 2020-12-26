https://noqreport.com/2020/12/26/after-jan-6th-expect-all-hell-to-break-loose-across-america/

For the past month or so, I’ve been posting daily Situation Update reports based on deep research and insider sources who help keep me informed. You can listen to all these Situation Update podcasts at this link on Brighteon.com.

Article originally published at Natural News.

In this article, I’m going to summarize where things stand right now in terms of the election, civil war, the Insurrection Act, war with China and other topics.

The short summary is that if this election situation is not resolved on January 6th, all hell is going to break loose across America. The obvious, overwhelming election theft by enemies of America will simply not be tolerated by patriots. It’s already apparent that literally millions of Americans are on the verge of activating their Second Amendment duty to defeat tyranny and save the republic, even if it means possibly dying in the process.

Meanwhile, President Trump is surrounded by piece-of-filth treasonous backstabbers like White House General Counsel Pat Cipollone, who according to Patrick Byrne has done everything in his power to push Trump to concede (while stonewalling every pathway to victory).

As we have laid out here through multiple articles and podcasts, President Trump has all the assets and authority to do what is necessary to save the republic and achieve victory on January 6th. For example, Trump has the “declassification” option, the Fourteenth Amendment option, the Insurrection Act option, the cyber warfare declaration option, and so on. (See the full list here.)

Yet he is surrounded by people who sabotage his every move and are actively committing treason against the United States government by trying to overthrow the White House from within. (Mark Meadows, Cipollone, etc.)

Because of this sabotage, there is a chance that Trump will take no action at all. This would lead to a defeat on January 6th as Congress votes to accept the fraudulent Biden electors from the swing states in which massive, irrefutable fraud took place. Currently, this looks like the most likely outcome.

Should that occur, America erupts on or around January 9th.

At that point, we should expect to see patriots all across the country announcing things such as their own Declarations of Independence. The attitude across the nation would shift from “the consent of the governed” to “mass resistance against tyranny.”

Personally, I plan to roll out a new podcast series focused on documenting the domestic war that will take place under “occupied America,” and I imagine there won’t be any shortage of activities to document.

If Trump will not act, the people likely will

It’s becoming crystal clear: If Trump will not act, and if Congress will not defend the republic, then We the People will likely move toward action very quickly after January 6th and start fighting to save the republic using the rights and duties described in the Second Amendment, which was written to allow the People to defeat tyranny.

It’s almost as if the Founding Fathers wrote the Second Amendment for this exact moment in history. They knew government would become larger and more corrupt over time, eventually transmorphing into a tyrannical regime of hyper privileged, isolated “elitists” who would ignore the will of the people to ensure their own monopoly hold on power and profit, using any means necessary including election fraud.

The recent covid “stimulus” bill is yet another gross example of this corruption on display, where corrupt officials approve multi-billion dollar payments to programs in foreign nations, knowing that these are all skimming operations where 50% of the money comes back to U.S. lawmakers and bureaucrats in the form of financial kickbacks. It’s all a corrupt cesspool of waste and fraud. The swamp is hopelessly corrupt.

It’s also clear from watching SCOTUS and the courts over the last few weeks that there is no longer any functioning judiciary authority that isn’t hopelessly corrupt. No element of the swamp is capable of draining the swamp, nor even honestly assessing its own corruption. The entire system is rotten to the core and now functions as a festering cancer tumor on the body politic.

There is no saving this system, because the system has already abandoned any last shred of legitimacy by abandoning the rule of law and the pillars of justice. The system cannot be resuscitated back into any form resembling honest government, because nearly every last member of the system has already been subsumed into it (and transformed into a creature of corruption rather than a representative of the people).

When governors ignore their own state supreme courts and enact punitive, destructive covid “lockdown” rules that serve no purpose other than to crush the middle class and incite suffering and despair, these governors are functioning as traitorous criminals who must be arrested and charged accordingly. They no longer even pretend to represent the people; they merely inflict maximum damage against their own constituents, almost as a form of political sport.

These dark creatures must be removed from public office by every legal means available.

And the people have come to realize there is no mechanism by which swamp creatures will hold each other accountable. The FBI, for example, has become a corrupt cesspool of criminality and fraud. The FBI does not stop crime, it “manages” crime and in many cases initiates crimes in America.

We do not condone the following, but we anticipate spontaneous, armed uprisings of patriots all across America, with the intention to arrest corrupt officials across this nation, and to eliminate enemy combatants who are actively working in collusion with foreign enemies (the CCP, namely) to overthrow the United States of America.

America is an enemy occupied war zone, and there appear to be millions of armed American citizens, patriots, veterans and members of law enforcement who have reached that “line in the sand” moment where they will take up arms to defend the republic. The calendar points squarely to the days following January 6th, 2021.

Sadly, President Trump doesn’t appear to be poised to do anything to stop this bloodshed from taking place. He appears paralyzed in the White House, surrounded by treasonous staff members who are actively plotting against him. If he will not invoke the Insurrection Act, the American people seem likely to initiate their own solution against enemy occupation.

Prepare for disruptions… prepare for war

We are encouraging all Americans to use this holiday time to prepare for the events that seem likely to unfold in January. Many cities in America, it now appears, will become active war zones. We specifically anticipate blue cities being under siege and urge inhabitants there to prepare for disruptions in food supplies, electricity, water, communications infrastructure and other similar comforts of modern living.

Because we also realize the radical Left will quickly take to the streets to try to murder patriots and seize control over the country, we urge all Americans to prepare your own homes, families and neighborhoods to defend against Antifa / BLM terrorism, which is now synonymous with FBI terrorism and FBI raids on patriots. (The FBI is now essentially a branch of Black Lives Matter, and it functions in its entirety as a terrorism front group for the radical Left.)

As another example of this, today’s explosion of an RV in Nashville was no doubt the work of the FBI itself, whose agents are well trained in terrorism and explosives. As you can see in this video, below, a loudspeaker was even announcing the following message moments before the explosion: “If you can hear this message, evacuate now.”

There is no doubt whatsoever that the FBI set this off in an attempt to start running false flag operations against patriots, whom they will target with persecution and execution campaigns under a Biden administration. Never forget that the FBI executed Dr. Martin Luther King, and the FBI was part of the covering up of the assassinations of JFK and RFK. James Comey is a malicious traitor, and current FBI director Christopher Wary has been linked to a Russian energy company that links back to Uranium One, the same scandal involving Hillary Clinton and Robert Mueller.

When the rule of law has collapsed, patriots realize they have nothing left to lose

Thanks to the actions of Democrats and the corrupt judiciary, the rule of law has collapsed in America. Those on the Left who deliberately commit acts of violence and terrorism are routinely set free by George Soros-funded District Attorneys. Those on the Right who are merely trying to uphold the rule of law and defend their nation will be branded “terrorists” by the media and arrested, then persecuted, with complete disregard to fairness or law.

At this point, there now seems to be no reason why any patriot would rationally submit to any arrest under the assumption of ever receiving anything resembling a fair trial. There is no such thing as a fair trial in enemy occupied America. If you are on the side of America, you will be persecuted. If you are an enemy of America, you will be celebrated. That’s now how the legal system works in this nation, and it underscores the point I just mentioned: In the minds of many patriots, there is now nothing left to lose in fighting against America’s enemies and seeking to restore a lawful, constitutional republic.

Put another way, in my analysis the radical anti-America forces have now gone too far, to the point where those they are trying to destroy (American patriots) no longer have anything holding them back from going all the way. There are no half-measures that matter anymore, as the Left has gutted the entire system of law and justice on which a rational, well-intentioned citizen might be able to place some amount of faith. But when an individual American no longer has any faith that they would be treated fairly by law enforcement or the courts, then the public trust in the rule of law has collapsed, and there is no downside in their minds to actively fighting against America’s enemies no matter what the cost.

Listen to this caller of the Sean Hannity show, who openly admits their plan: To exterminate all patriots, Christians, gun owners, Trump supporters and real Americans:

The Left only has itself to blame for this dynamic, of course: They have corrupted things far too much, to the point where they have exposed themselves as criminals, frauds and traitors at every level. But they can’t help themselves, as this is who they are. Leftists are self-destructive and suicidal. They want to destroy all that is good, because they themselves are influenced and in some cases literally possessed by demons who seek to maximize human suffering and despair.

Once the domestic war begins, China will attack when we are most vulnerable

The real enemy of America is China, and it is China that has helped rig the elections, push Big Tech censorship, control left-wing media narratives and install a CCP puppet named Joe Biden into the White House.

China’s ultimate goal is to completely conquer America, exterminate all Americans and Canadians, then claim North America for itself. Ultimately, China wants to achieve world domination, and that means mass genocide against all the people of the world who are not Chinese.

Thus, when Democrats align with China, they are aligning with anti-human, genocidal enemies who will ultimately mass murder anyone who gets in their way.

Once America is deep into its own domestic war, China will strike in several ways:

They will unleash Canada-trained troops from the North to invade Washington. They will land Chinese troops at Long Beach Port in California, then use the West Coast as a beachhead to invade and attempt to conquer the entire nation. They will unleash Chinese-trained narco militant units from the South, invading Southern California and Arizona. They will launch potentially thousands of cruise missiles hidden in cargo containers (club-K missiles) which are already in place across America. These cruise missiles will target National Guard bases, police stations, power grid substations, water supplies, dams, emergency response units and communications infrastructure across America. They will also of course target the White House and various monuments in Washington D.C.

Importantly, Democrats, Leftists, the FBI and other treasonous groups will continue to fight on the side of China, because they foolishly believe that China will somehow spare them and offer them a place in the communist Chinese regime that seeks to overthrow America. So American patriots will likely find themselves fighting against Chinese soldiers, left-wing lunatics and corrupt U.S. government traitors all at the same time.

This will be a formidable fight. Most will not survive. This gets to the Deagel.com estimates of America’s population being reduced by 70% by the year 2025.

What you need to understand is that the real war against America is not merely being waged by Democrats and treasonous swamp creatures such as Justice Roberts, or Christopher Wray of the FBI; it’s a war where those players are merely small bit puppets of a much larger global war that seeks the final extermination of every living American citizen.

Thus, the fight against vote fraud is not merely a fight about politics; it’s a fight for our very existence.

Remember: China now controls all online speech (via Big Tech censorship), all news narratives, all election outcomes, all university education, nearly all films in Hollywood, etc. This is why the vast majority of Americans have never heard of any of this, and it’s why they stupidly think they’re “fighting for Joe Biden” when, in reality, they’re fighting for a communist authoritarian conquering of America. Once complete, the CCP will exterminate Joe Biden supporters just like everyone else.

Finally, this is why you can’t find a single round of ammo for sale anywhere in America without now paying 400% higher prices compared to just one year ago. Because the patriots are arming up for war. It’s not even a war against the Left; it’s a war for the survival of the United States of America.

Listen to my Dec. 25th podcast message for more details on what likely lays ahead for America:

The bottom line? Prepare for war. America is now enemy occupied territory, and you are living in an active war zone. Be ready for anything to happen over the next five weeks, because history is accelerating rapidly.

We do not condone any initiation of violence, by the way, but we do assert our right to defend ourselves and our nation against enemies of America. In fact, every federal law enforcement employee has sworn an oath that says the same thing. Yet they violate that oath every single day that they refuse to defend America against its enemies, foreign and domestic.

