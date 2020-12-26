https://www.theblaze.com/furnace/merry-christmas-white-supremacy

In our culture of progressivism and political correctness, nothing is safe.

Now, apparently, even wishing someone a “Merry Christmas” is “white supremacy culture at work.” At least, that’s according to Jen Bokoff, a Chicago woman who made the astonishing claim on Christmas Day.

“This is your annual reminder that not everyone celebrates Christmas! The default to ‘Merry Christmas’ as a normal greeting is also white supremacy culture at work. If someone celebrates, then by all means. But so many people don’t,” Bokoff tweeted.

Bokoff’s claim is dripping with irony. That’s because Christmas is one of Christianity’s two major holiday seasons (the other being Easter, of course). And Christianity is, in fact, the largest global multiethnic religion, which means Christmas was celebrated on every continent and nearly every country on Friday.

Bokoff’s message generated a tsunami of backlash, resulting in Bokoff “locking” her Twitter account.

One person responded, “My best friend’s Muslim family, our black neighbors, my Jewish college roommate – ALL celebrate Christmas and no one gets pissed when they say ‘Merry Christmas.'”

Another person said, “Who wants to tell her that hundreds of millions of Christians who celebrate Christmas worldwide are something other than white?”

One person pointed out, “This isn’t a racist white thing. Jesus was Middle Eastern. This is a, ‘I follow Christ thing’ Bless her heart.”

Another person said, “I was walking on the sidewalk today a Muslim lady was going the other direction, she said Merry Christmas to me. I was thrilled. I wished her Merry Christmas, we both smiled and kept walking. It was a great moment for me. The real person should give it a try and get real.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

