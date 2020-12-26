https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/12/26/authorities-identify-person-interest-nashville-bombing/

There have been a number of updates about the Nashville bombing in the past couple of hours since Karen wrote about some of the reactions. When Ed wrote about this yesterday, he added an update with a photo of the RV that exploded downtown. News 4 Nashville reports that vehicle has been connected to a 63-year-old suspect named Anthony Quinn Warner.

The home of a 63-year-old man is being searched by federal agents in connection with an explosion in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, law enforcement officials told NBC News. Multiple senior federal law enforcement officials told NBC News Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching the home of Anthony Quinn Warner. The investigation is taking place at a home in the 100 block of Bakertown Road in Antioch. A Google street view image of the location showed a RV parked in the driveway.

The Google street view image of the RV matches the RV that exploded as you can see below.

Breaking: An RV can be in the google map search of the address linked to “Anthony Quinn Warner,” the person of interest in the #Nashville Christmas explosion. pic.twitter.com/mXm4QvwYJk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 26, 2020

Today, federal law enforcement was seen pulling bags of evidence out of Warner’s house:

You can see agents going inside this door. We’re in Antioch just off Bakertown Rd. About 500 tips came in to help investigators. @WSMV #Nashville pic.twitter.com/NjJsaOIlbg — Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) December 26, 2020

As for Warner, he has not been found and authorities now suspect that he may have been the person whose remains were found at the site of the explosion:

Law enforcement sources told CBS News the suspect in the Nashville explosion on Christmas Day may have been killed in the blast. DNA tests are being conducted on the human remains found at the scene.

There’s still no clear motive being discussed but the Daily Mail has some evidence that this was planned well in advance.

Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, signed the property away via a quitclaim deed to Michelle Swing, a 29-year-old woman living in Los Angeles, for $0.00, according to county records… ‘I didn’t even buy the house he just deeded it over to me without my knowledge. So this all very weird to me, that’s about all I can say.’ Swing declined to say whether she had ever met Warner or whether she had family links to him, adding: ‘I’ve been told to direct everything else to FBI.’

So it’s looking like this was a carefully planned suicide car bombing but we won’t know for certain until DNA tests of the remains confirm Warner killed himself in the blast.

Given all the planning that apparently went into this, it would be very strange if Warner didn’t leave behind some explanation of why he was doing this. He was clearly trying to make a statement so maybe he left that explanation at his home, knowing that everything in the RV would be destroyed.

