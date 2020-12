https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/bible-sales-soaring-people-worship-home/

(10TV.COM) – Bible sales are up as people worldwide find ways to cope with a pandemic.

LifeWay Christian Resources says it’s one of the world’s largest providers of Christian resources. The Tennessee-based company sells and distributes Bibles across the globe.

LifeWay’s CEO told us bible sales have remained strong since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States with a significant increase in April through June.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook