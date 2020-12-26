https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/biden-unlikely-cancel-50k-student-loan-debt/

(ZEROHEDGE) – President-Elect Joe Biden has been under pressure from the far Left within his party to cancel all student debt as one of his first acts in office after January 20. For example earlier this month a proposed Schumer-Warren plan demanded immediate student debt forgiveness of $50,000 for each and every borrower (with the exception of course for all who’ve previously dutifully paid off their debt).

They are demanding he do this via a sweeping executive order, with some progressives going so far as to push for a total debt forgiveness by a mere “flick of the pen.” By middle of this week Biden belatedly addressed the growing controversy head-on in an interview with The Washington Post which no doubt added fuel to the fire of Progressive outrage.

Biden said, “I’m going to get in trouble for saying this … it’s arguable that the president may have the executive power to forgive up to $50,000 in student debt. … Well, I think that’s pretty questionable. I’m unsure of that. I’d be unlikely to do that.”

