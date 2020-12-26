https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/big-numbers-found-arizona-trump-must-win-country/

Mark Finchem responded to President Trump’s tweet:

Thank you Mr. President! Thank you to the #StopTheSteal team led by @ali @MichaelCoudrey @ScottPresler @thecjpearson @BrandonStraka @jennybethm @alexbruesewitz and other patriots!! We will keep fighting in the people’s house in Arizona! #HoneyBadger

NTD News reported:

In an interview with “The Nation Speaks,” Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward said it’s important to always fight for election integrity.

“The reason we have paper backups here in Arizona, is that when there’s a question, we can look at them. Right now, those paper ballots are basically being held hostage by attorneys, by judges, while the people of the state and people of the nation are crying out to know whether the results are accurate.”