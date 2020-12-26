https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/big-numbers-found-arizona-trump-must-win-country/
President Trump is fighting for America.
He’s watching closely what’s happening in Arizona:
Thank you Mark. Big numbers found in Arizona.We must win for our Country! https://t.co/I6UXM3cz42
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Mark Finchem is an Arizona State Representative (District 11) and chaired the Arizona Hearing on Election Fraud.
Mark Finchem responded to President Trump’s tweet:
Thank you Mr. President! Thank you to the #StopTheSteal team led by @ali @MichaelCoudrey @ScottPresler @thecjpearson @BrandonStraka @jennybethm @alexbruesewitz and other patriots!! We will keep fighting in the people’s house in Arizona! #HoneyBadger
— Mark Finchem (@MarkFinchem) December 26, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
In an interview with “The Nation Speaks,” Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward said it’s important to always fight for election integrity.
“The reason we have paper backups here in Arizona, is that when there’s a question, we can look at them. Right now, those paper ballots are basically being held hostage by attorneys, by judges, while the people of the state and people of the nation are crying out to know whether the results are accurate.”
Why are the paper ballots being held hostage?
What are they hiding?
The post “Big Numbers Found In Arizona” — Trump: “We Must Win For Our Country!” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.