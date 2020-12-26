https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/bill-barr-not-see-fraud-refused-look/

I was wrong in putting any faith in Bill Barr. I thought Bill Barr was an honorable man. He is not. He has done a good job of masquerading as a stand up, honest guy, but when it came to saving the Republic and upholding the Constitution, he ran away.

During Barr’s final press conference on Monday, he doubled down on his prior statement:

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

Barr insists he has not seen sufficient fraud? Is he blind? Is he now illiterate? A blind cave fish can see the evidence.

So let me help you out Mr. Barr. THERE IS AMPLE EVIDENCE OF FRAUD AND YOU ONLY NEED TO LOOK IN THREE STATES–GEORGIA, PENNSYLVANIA AND ARIZONA.

Presently, Biden lays claim to 306 electors, while Trump lags with 232.

Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona account for 47 electoral votes. If those votes are properly assigned to Donald Trump and taken away from Joe Biden, Trump wins 279 to Biden’s 259.

The total of 103,896 votes separate Trump and Biden in these three states.

There is indisputable, tangible evidence of a massive fraud that, once exposed, ensures Donald Trump’s re-election. The plot was simple.

Millions of illegal ballots were pre-printed and shipped directly to counting centers in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona (also happened in Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada).

These ballots were presented as “mail in ballots” but were never actually mailed and never handled by living voter.

These fraudulent ballots were fed into the Dominion voting machines and recorded votes for Joe Biden. Most of the pre-printed ballots excluded down ballot candidates, which is why the Republicans won more than 12 additional seats in the U.S. Congress.

Proving the fraud is even simpler. We only need to compare the physical ballots with the images that are recorded on the Dominion machines. We do not need to worry, at this point, about computer forensics. (That could be relevant later when we go after those foreign entities responsible for the interference). We only need to focus on the ballot images. For example, if a mailed in ballot had actually been mailed, it would have been folded and unfolded several times. Those fold marks show up on the digital image that the Dominion machine made in recording the ballot.

If you have a mailed in ballot that has no fold marks then you have clear, empirical evidence of fraud. A mail in ballot will have fold marks. But there also are other markings embedded in the ballots that will reveal whether or not a person or a machine filled out the ballot.

If you want to understand this type of analysis, please watch this video featuring Jovan Hutton Pulitzer. (Kudos to Joe Hoft who spotted the importance of Mr. Pulitzer early on.) Mr. Pulitzer is a true genius. He knows how to make the complex quite simple:

I never realized, until now, that Bill Barr is incapable of counting. The evidence of fraud in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin and Michigan is substantial and consequential. This proves that Bill Barr is flat out wrong about the evidence and the outcome of the election.

GEORGIA:

Biden supposedly won by 11,779 votes over Trump, but the documentary and video evidence show that thousands of votes were illegally counted in Fulton County, Georgia. Fulton County Georgia elections officials told the media and GOP observers that they were shutting down the tabulation center at State Farm Arena at 10:30 p.m. on election night because of an alleged water main rupture. But there was no break in the water line. The Democrat workers continued counting ballots in secret until 1:00 a.m. Ruby Freeman and her daughter–elections supervisor Wandrea “Shaye” Moss–are clearly visible on video pulling out suitcases full of ballots and began counting those ballots without election monitors in the room.

16 Electoral votes. Biden–2,473,633 Trump–2,461,854 Ruby and her daughter pulled out more than 11,779 ballots and can be seen entering those ballots multiple times into the Dominion machine. And Bill Barr does not see this as relevant?

PENNSYLVANIA:

The evidence does not stop there. Pennsylvania’s votes, specifically those from the Philadelphia area, were corrupt. The ballots counted in Philadelphia were printed in New York and transported to Pennsylvania. We are talking more than 350,000 ballots. The evidence about the movement of these ballots is fully backed up by eye witness testimony under oath and documents. Here is one witness, truck driver Jesse Morgan: 20 Electoral votes. Biden–3,459,923 Trump–3,378,263 Bill Barr clearly is no good at simple math. 350,000 ballots is more than enough to swing the election in Pennsylvania from Biden to Trump. All the FBI has to do is investigate.

WISCONSIN:

Wisconsin’s fraud starts with the introduction of 170,000 mail-in ballots entering the tabulation process under the guise of absentee ballots in clear violation of state law. That’s more than eight times the number of ballots of the alleged Biden victory margin of 20,608 votes. This large-scale abuse was facilitated by expansive definition of “indefinitely confined voters,” which the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled was illegal. But there also is clear evidence that fraudulent “mailed” ballots were put through the Dominion machines. For example, more than 2000 absentee votes in Wisconsin all had the same initials “MLW”. Then there were thousands of pristine “mailed” ballots with no sign of ever being folded. 10 Electoral votes Biden–1,630,673 Trump–1,610,065 The fraud in Wisconsin is centered in Dane and Milwaukee counties. But so far the FBI has declined to investigate. How can Bill Barr claim there is no evidence when there are clear allegations but no investigation. The difference of 20,608 swings the state to Trump.

ARIZONA:

The evidence of voter fraud from the ballots allegedly mailed is clear and stunning, as the following video explains. 11 Electoral votes Biden–1,672,143 Trump–1,661,686 In light of the emerging evidence, it appears the Republican legislature is going to certify the Republican slate of electors. With only 10,457 separating Biden and Trump and with the evidence that more than 100,000 mail in votes do not show evidence of actually being mailed, this should give President Trump another key win. It is a shame that Bill Barr concludes his government service under such a dark cloud. But it is his fault. All he had to do was be honest and look at the evidence. Instead, he studiously avoided looking. He chose blindness over vision. That tawdry legacy is on him.

