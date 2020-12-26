https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/box-truck-playing-evacuation-message-shuts-down-rural-tennessee-road?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Law enforcement officers in Tennessee have blocked off roads, and detained the driver of a truck that was broadcasting warnings for people to evacuate, sheriffs’ officials said.

Dispatchers in rural Rutherford County, Tennessee received a report Sunday morning that a white box truck was parked outside a convenience store in Walter Hill, and was broadcasting an audio warning, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The truck’s driver travelled into nearby Wilson County, where he was stopped and detained, the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputies located the truck and made the traffic stop,” sheriffs wrote.

People in the area were told to evacuate. The road has been blocked off to traffic. Highway 231 South from the Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Richmond Shop road has been blocked off to traffic.

The two sheriff’s offices and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating.

