Amid a contentious review of the Nov. 3 presidential election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Newsmax TV noted his state’s voter ID law helps protect its election from voter fraud and will be used to root out “bogus” residents trying to vote.

“That’s another way of strengthening the absentee ballot process,” Raffensperger told “Saturday Agenda.” “Many people don’t realize all through this entire year we have had signature match. It never went away, and our county elections officials had training that was offered to them by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation experts in handwriting analysis.”

In a preemptive strike against an Andrew Yang campaign for Americans to move to Georgia to vote in the Jan. 5 runoffs, Raffensperger told host Joe Pinion, “bogus” residents will be subject to voter ID scrutiny and potential prosecution.

“We’re not going to allow bogus residents to vote in Georgia, and anyone who are new voters to Georgia, we’re going to make them do photo ID to vote,” Raffensperger said.

The secretary noted there were around 8,000 voters who requested absentee ballots from an out of state address, and they were informed via letter from the state “what the penalties were for voting in Georgia if you were not a permanent resident.”

“And we will be looking at those ballots if they do come back in – make sure that only Georgians are voting in this election,” he said.

Raffensperger noted – amid massive influx of outside money into the Senate races between incumbent Sens. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock – there are “ongoing investigations” of potential mal-influence campaigns on the vote.

“We will be putting out subpoenas and cease and desist orders from third-party groups that we don’t think are appropriate,” he concluded. “We want everyone to know we want a fair and honest election, and we’re expecting a huge turnout.

“We want to make sure everyone understands we want to run fair and honest elections for Georgians and Georgians only to vote in this election.”

