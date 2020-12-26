https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-authorities-person-interest-tied-nashville-christmas-day-bombing/

CBS News learned the name of a person of interest tied to the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

Multiple sources told CBS News that Anthony Quinn Warner, 63 of Nashville had a similar make and model RV.

There is currently no suspect in custody.

…#exclusive @CBSNews has learned the name of a person of interest tied to the explosion that rocked #Nashville on #Christmas Day. Multiple sources tell us that Anthony Quinn Warner, a Nashville area resident, had a similar make and model RV. — Jeff Pegues (@jeffpeguescbs) December 26, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Google maps showed an RV parked at the address linked to Anthony Quinn Warner.

Breaking: An RV can be in the google map search of the address linked to “Anthony Quinn Warner,” the person of interest in the #Nashville Christmas explosion. pic.twitter.com/mXm4QvwYJk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 26, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Law enforcement is currently at the home for “court authorized activity” in the 100 block of Bakertown Road.

Local and federal agents are here at a home for “court authorized activity” in the 100 block of Bakertown Road, an FBI spokesman here told me.

Neighbors said an RV similar to the one in the explosion was parked at the home within the last 2 weeks. #nashvillebombing #Nashville pic.twitter.com/s1VpiDdqOo — Natalie Neysa Alund (@nataliealund) December 26, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Emergency services Friday responded to a massive explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

An audio warning was broadcast from an RV that was parked on 2nd Ave ahead of the explosion.

The warning went on for 30 minutes before a “countdown” began right before the massive explosion.

Several police officers evacuated buildings nearby right before the blast.

The FBI held a press conference on the Nashville explosion Saturday afternoon.

The FBI said there are a number of individuals they’re looking into and vigorously working on identifying the human remains found yesterday in the vicinity of the explosion.

WATCH:

DEVELOPING….

The post BREAKING: Authorities Have Person of Interest Tied to Nashville Christmas Day Bombing appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

