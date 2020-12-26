https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-authorities-person-interest-tied-nashville-christmas-day-bombing/

CBS News learned the name of a person of interest tied to the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

Multiple sources told CBS News that Anthony Quinn Warner, 63 of Nashville had a similar make and model RV.

There is currently no suspect in custody.

Google maps showed an RV parked at the address linked to Anthony Quinn Warner.

Law enforcement is currently at the home for “court authorized activity” in the 100 block of Bakertown Road.

Emergency services Friday responded to a massive explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

An audio warning was broadcast from an RV that was parked on 2nd Ave ahead of the explosion.

The warning went on for 30 minutes before a “countdown” began right before the massive explosion.

Several police officers evacuated buildings nearby right before the blast.

The FBI held a press conference on the Nashville explosion Saturday afternoon.

The FBI said there are a number of individuals they’re looking into and vigorously working on identifying the human remains found yesterday in the vicinity of the explosion.

