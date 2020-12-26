https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-police-have-person-of-interest-in-nashville-rv-bombing/

Nashville bombing suspect identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner

Video of property search…

Law enforcement is at the property now doing a search: pic.twitter.com/lJtgSEnFUQ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 26, 2020

BREAKING: Person of interest in Christmas Day Nashville bombing identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner – CBS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 26, 2020

JUST IN: Anthony Quinn Warner is the person of interest in the Nashville bombing, CBS reports https://t.co/IR4Pa1BF2z — The Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) December 26, 2020

A law enforcement source tells CBS News a person of interest has been identified in connection to the Christmas morning explosion in Nashville. The person is connected to the RV that exploded.

Police responded to a call of shots fired early Friday near the AT&T building in downtown Nashville. Instead, they found an RV that was blaring warnings about a bomb before it detonated around 6:30 a.m.

At least three people were wounded and Nashville Metro police chief John Drake said Friday that authorities had found tissue they believe could be connected to human remains near the site of the explosion. They have not indicated whether the remains are from someone connected to the explosion or from an innocent victim.

This is a developing story.