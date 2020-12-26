https://www.oann.com/britain-and-eu-publish-brexit-trade-agreement/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=britain-and-eu-publish-brexit-trade-agreement

December 26, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Saturday published the text of its trade agreement with the European Union just five days before it exits one of the world’s biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire.

The deal includes a 1,246-page trade agreement, as well as agreements on nuclear energy, exchanging classified information, civil nuclear energy and a series of joint declarations.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

