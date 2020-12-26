http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/w6fvt5q62tQ/

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the expectation is that President Donald Trump’s criticisms of the coronavirus relief bill were “just more noise,” and that, when all is said and done, Trump will ultimately end up signing the bill.

Brooks said, “I think the expectation is that his attempt to sort of throw a monkey wrench was just more noise, and that he’ll sign this, at the end of the day. There are certainly a lot of Republican senators telling him to sign it. Because it’s so necessary.”

