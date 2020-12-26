https://noqreport.com/2020/12/26/calling-all-u-s-senators-who-will-not-betray-their-oath-to-defend-the-constitution/

One of the things that irked me the most about most Republicans and even many conservatives over the past four years is their support of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. They would often tout his ability to get Trump-nominations, particularly in the judiciary, pushed through at a “record” pace. He was simply doing the most basic requirement of his job. Praising him for getting nominations on the book is like praising a middle manager at small company for writing an employee schedule every week.

McConnell’s opportunity to shine came when Republicans held control of the House, Senate, and White House from 2017-2019. He did not shine. He failed miserably. Obamacare repeal, which he had pushed as the reason for a Republican majority since his days as Minority Leader, fell under his watch. Not only was he unable to rally enough support in his own chamber (even then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan pulled that off) but some would argue he worked behind the scenes to make sure John McCain would strike it down as a lame-duck Senator. That’s speculation, but with good evidence to back it.

Fast-forward to the 2020 election and we see McConnell’s true colors. He has not only abandoned President Trump but is actively and aggressively working to make sure former Vice President Joe Biden’s fraudulent election “victory” sticks. McConnell is only capable of being happy when The Swamp is at full power, and President Trump has prevented that. McConnell used the President to win elections, including an oddly hot race for McConnell himself. The moment he no longer needed President Trump’s support, he ran to the Democrats and became their lapdog once again.

But you probably already knew this about McConnell. What may surprise some is that feckless Republican Senators are joining him. There’s no way to tell how many have embraced the Biden-Harris administration with giddy adoration yet, but we’ll know who they are on January 6th. That’s when a joint session of Congress will officially determine who the president-elect is as they count votes from the electoral college.

One member of the House and one member of the Senate need to object to a slate of electors in order for an official challenge to be initiated. Congressmen and Congresswomen are lining up to represent the truth from the House, but only a handful of Senators have expressed any interest. One is senator-elect Tommy Tuberville from Alabama. McConnell and Whip John Thune are working to dissuade him.

Where does Ted Cruz stand on the issue? Rand Paul? Josh Hawley? Tom Cotton? It only takes one, but in reality it should be all of them who aren’t Democrat shills posing as Republicans. This election was stolen. Of that there is little doubt among those who have been paying attention to more than mainstream media. The evidence has accumulated to gargantuan levels; there is exponentially more evidence of voter fraud in 2020 than there has been in every previous election combined.

It is the first duty and the sworn oath of United States Senators to defend the Constitution. Rampant voter fraud is more than just illegal. It is an attack on the Constitution itself. But it’s even bigger than that as an attack on our republic because it seems almost certain the voter fraud changed the results of the election. In other words, those who are not doing everything within their power to make the election yield its accurate and lawful result are passively or actively participating in a coup against the nation.

Any Republican Senator who is willing to accept electors from contested states falls into one of three categories:

Those who have examined the evidence and do not believe widespread voter fraud took place. These are the Senators who are absolute morons and must be replaced before they hurt themselves or others.

Those who have not examined the evidence, in which case they are negligent of their duty and must be replaced by someone willing to perform the basic requirements of the office to which they were elected.

Those who have examined the evidence, believe there was widespread voter fraud, but are making a “strategic” decision to avoid what they consider to be a losing battle. These Senators are cowards who are willfully ignoring their oath to defend the Constitution and should not only be replaced, but should be closely examined to see how much they’ve been compromised.

To be clear, I’m not sure why some of the Senators I’ve grown to respect, few as they may be, have not aggressively fought voter fraud and announced plans to contest the electors in states where cheating likely yielded an erroneous result. We can speculate that they fear losing committee assignments, but something tells me it’s deeper than that. Have they been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed? If not, will they fulfill their oath on January 6th?

Every time feckless GOP Senators betray their promises to conservatives, they hear threats of primary challenges that usually fade. This is different. Accepting this fraudulent election is a betrayal of the Constitution. That taint WILL NOT fade away.

