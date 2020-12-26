https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/26/ccp-appreciates-your-help-abc-news-shares-video-of-stunning-winter-spectacles-across-china-and-people-have-thoughts/

In October, the Associated Press reported on the Trump administration’s response to what is happening within the borders of China:

The deputy White House national security adviser on Friday denounced China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims, saying there was no justification for the country maintaining “concentration camps” within its borders.

[…]Last week, Pottinger’s boss, U.S. national security adviser Robert O’Brien, said China was perpetrating “something close to” genocide with its treatment of Muslims in its Xinjiang region.

But ABC News took a more aesthetic approach to covering what’s happening in China with this tweet:

Drone footage captures stunning winter spectacles across China. https://t.co/PQs4nGTthP pic.twitter.com/oSbjjLtZ5r — ABC News (@ABC) December 26, 2020

For many, the video doesn’t come close to showing the entire picture:

Any pictures of the concentration camps, @ABC? Not a perfect analogy… But Leni Riefenstahl would be proud. China IS beautiful… But ignoring the genocide is unforgivable. https://t.co/PzemNnzkot — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 26, 2020

How much does the CCP pay @ABC annually to shill for them? — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) December 26, 2020

Wow everything looks better with snow even concentration camps… https://t.co/dbLRnhXbE1 — Liz Mair (@LizMair) December 26, 2020

Did the Chinese Communist Party pay for this? https://t.co/it0pcNBVNU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 26, 2020

Wow. Those prisoners in Xinjiang must feel so lucky to get views like this https://t.co/8gPyu6HdrK — Mike Ciandella (@MikeCiandella) December 26, 2020

The Million+ Uighurs

All shivering in their concentration camps under a blanket of pure white snow Thanks @ABC

The #CCP appreciates your help w/ propaganda https://t.co/6eWJaEx02G — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) December 26, 2020

Maybe ABC News is just angling for a belated Christmas gift from Xi:

ABC News doing PR for China now. https://t.co/c2rzlb40H6 — Love My USA (@DeplorableDojo) December 26, 2020

Yes, we get it. Disney wants to sell movies to China. https://t.co/sPcjokB2MF — Steve Johnson 🇺🇸 (@StvJnsn) December 26, 2020

It’s snow, on mountains and buildings. Why is ABC shilling for China now? https://t.co/c2rzlb40H6 — Love My USA (@DeplorableDojo) December 26, 2020

I forgot, what does the A in ABC stand for again? 🤔 https://t.co/gxLgKHJtNf — Ty Webb (@CEOgolfright) December 26, 2020

Xi is proud of you. pic.twitter.com/pPyzmHsp7T — Nate (@NTM1983) December 26, 2020

We’re sure he is!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

