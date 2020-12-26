https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/26/ccp-appreciates-your-help-abc-news-shares-video-of-stunning-winter-spectacles-across-china-and-people-have-thoughts/

In October, the Associated Press reported on the Trump administration’s response to what is happening within the borders of China:

The deputy White House national security adviser on Friday denounced China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims, saying there was no justification for the country maintaining “concentration camps” within its borders.
[…]Last week, Pottinger’s boss, U.S. national security adviser Robert O’Brien, said China was perpetrating “something close to” genocide with its treatment of Muslims in its Xinjiang region.

But ABC News took a more aesthetic approach to covering what’s happening in China with this tweet:

For many, the video doesn’t come close to showing the entire picture:

Maybe ABC News is just angling for a belated Christmas gift from Xi:

We’re sure he is!

