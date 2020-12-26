https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/26/chad-felix-greene-and-others-are-skeptical-of-kamala-harris-childhood-memories-of-kwanzaa/

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would like to wish you a happy Kwanzaa, and she did so with a video in which she recounted her childhood memories of celebrating the holiday, which was invented a year before she was born. We don’t mean to get into conspiracy theory territory here, but this is the same person who shared her fond memories of getting high and listening to Tupac and Snoop Dogg in college, years before either released their debut album. “Oh, yeah, definitely Snoop. Tupac for sure,” she recalled.

So something just seems off about Harris and her lifelong celebration of Kwanzaa.

Chad Felix Greene is skeptical:

Good point:

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...