https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/26/chad-felix-greene-and-others-are-skeptical-of-kamala-harris-childhood-memories-of-kwanzaa/

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would like to wish you a happy Kwanzaa, and she did so with a video in which she recounted her childhood memories of celebrating the holiday, which was invented a year before she was born. We don’t mean to get into conspiracy theory territory here, but this is the same person who shared her fond memories of getting high and listening to Tupac and Snoop Dogg in college, years before either released their debut album. “Oh, yeah, definitely Snoop. Tupac for sure,” she recalled.

So something just seems off about Harris and her lifelong celebration of Kwanzaa.

Our Kwanzaa celebrations are one of my favorite childhood memories. The whole family would gather around across multiple generations and we’d tell stories and light the candles. Whether you’re celebrating this year with those you live with or over Zoom, happy Kwanzaa! pic.twitter.com/21bzGHZpYe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 26, 2020

I call BS – Prove it, show us pictures of your family celebrating! — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) December 26, 2020

The funniest response I have seen so far reacting to obvious Kamala lie is: “Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most.” — Joe (@Joehammertime) December 26, 2020

I’m sure you had your favorite Tupac albums on during the story time too — Tyler Amick (@MickTy96) December 26, 2020

You must have a ton of old photos of you as a child celebrating Kwanzaa with your family. Could you post a few?

Thanks! — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) December 26, 2020

“Our Kwanzaa celebrations are one of my favorite childhood memories. “ And then you woke up. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 26, 2020

God damn, that was so fucking cringe. — Ordy Packard’s Peppermint Yule Log (@OrdyPackard) December 26, 2020

Grandma and great-grandpa celebrated Kwanzaa for many generations before it was invented in 1966 and you were two. #HowDoYouDoFellowKwanzans — Razor (@hale_razor) December 26, 2020

This just seems like Malarkey to me. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 26, 2020

Why would a Tamil family celebrate Kwanzaa in Canada? This seems to be much more likely to be a case of you listening to Tupac in College than grounded in reality — Scott “Aut cum scuto aut in scuto” (@ScottC20012) December 26, 2020

That would be odd for a Baptist with Hindu family, but ya know… https://t.co/ki0Ki3lYhJ — Hunter (@can2020bedone) December 26, 2020

Chad Felix Greene is skeptical:

I mean.

Has she ever mentioned Kwanzaa before? I’m googling…but…😬🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5P0D8lW4jl — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 26, 2020

Hinduism Today listed her as a Hindu member of Congress in 2017. pic.twitter.com/4HuUaEKFIB — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 26, 2020

Eastern Eye just two months ago reported on how her niece portrayed her as a Hindu goddess. pic.twitter.com/aUq6WQJMGl — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 26, 2020

News India Times in 2019 portrayed her as an Indian-American representative. pic.twitter.com/aHV8cqNupB — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 26, 2020

Hindustan Times in 2018 celebrated her as the first Indian-American senator. pic.twitter.com/L0H9elebwS — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 26, 2020

Hindu Democrats endorsed Harris in 2009 due to her representation of Hindu values in politics. pic.twitter.com/cBTEOB2emS — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 26, 2020

Harris has a diverse ethnic and cultural background, but its just odd to me she and the Democrats have very obviously prioritized one over the other for clear politics and media. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 26, 2020

Street cred establishment efforts. — Hellion 2172 (@hellion2172) December 26, 2020

I’m excited for white lib women to start posting their decorated Kwanza earthen pots on Pinterest. — Pulp Free (@goodmagicme) December 26, 2020

Might be the most epic pandering I’ve ever seen from a politician — New England Shit Poster, M.Ed🇺🇸 (@BobQuarantine) December 26, 2020

This is funnier than Saturday Night Live in the 90s. 😂 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 26, 2020

As some one who was born & raised in Africa I can tell there is no such thing as Kwanza.

Kamala knows nothing about it because she is an Indian Jamaican who grew up in Canada. — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) December 26, 2020

Should be easy to post a family picture of multiple generations lighting candles and telling stories — Max (@AlypiusMaximus) December 26, 2020

Trying not to laugh while reading off a teleprompter so she could describe her “Kwanzaa experiences” with her Indian family.. lololol — **Doctor** (@OlgaGikharev) December 26, 2020

This claim is disputed! — WJ Lawrence (@Lucas_Ranch) December 26, 2020

🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥 5 Pinnochios — Andrew C ™️ PRESIDENT ELECT (@Sheckyi) December 26, 2020

I’d totally believe this if I was stupid. — Out of Quarantiner (@ARaised_Eyebrow) December 26, 2020

We are the same age, color me skeptical 🤨 — Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) December 26, 2020

I honestly thought about a year or two ago we stopped pretending anyone celebrated Kwanzaa. https://t.co/29dYlvAXNJ — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) December 26, 2020

Good point:

In all fairness, her dad got a PhD from Berkeley, so her family was probably one of the founders of the entire imaginary holiday. — Actual Doctor OffLabelPedi (@babydocwhit) December 26, 2020

Related:

ICYMI==> Kamala Harris either lied about smoking weed only in college or she lied about listening to Snoop Dogg and Tupac while smoking weed. Which is it? https://t.co/cSDMiqTYCJ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 12, 2019

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

