https://www.theblaze.com/news/report-possible-human-remains-found-near-site-nashville-explosion

Nashville authorities revealed late Friday that possible human remains had been discovered near the site of the explosion that rocked Nashville early Christmas morning.

Nashville Metro police chief John Drake said authorities “had found tissue they believe could be connected to human remains near the site of the explosion,” CBS News reported. However, law enforcement did not know whether the tissue belonged to a human, let alone an innocent victim or someone connected to the crime.

Nashville police said that officers were responding to a shots fired call early on Christmas morning when an RV parked in the heart of downtown Nashville began playing an eerie message that warned a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes.

“…if you can hear this message, evacuate now,” the message said.

Police were evacuating nearby residents after calling the bomb squad when the RV exploded around 6:30 a.m.

Three people were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained by the explosion. Fortunately, they were in stable condition by Christmas evening, Mayor John Cooper (D) said.

The RV was parked near an AT&T transmissions building, which meant the blast knocked out critical infrastructure like telephone and internet communications. Investigators are probing whether the RV was strategically placed near the AT&T equipment to interrupt telecommunication services.

More from the Associated Press:

AT&T said the affected building is the central office of a telephone exchange, with network equipment in it. The blast interrupted service, but the company declined to say how widespread outages were. The AT&T outages site showed service issues in middle Tennessee and Kentucky. Several police agencies reported that their 911 systems were down because of the outage, including Knox County, home to Knoxville about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Nashville. AT&T said that it was bringing in portable cell sites and was working with law enforcement to get access to make repairs to its equipment. The company noted that “power is essential to restoring” service. The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted flights out of Nashville International Airport because of telecommunications issues associated with the explosion.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the explosion.

Both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden have been briefed about the crime.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

