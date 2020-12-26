https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/dem-worry-covid-mean-not-enough-votes-pelosi-speaker/

The 2020 election was historic for Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Republicans won ALL 27 “toss-up” seats in the US House elections thanks to President Trump’s historic landslide.

No Republicans lost reelection this year.

It wasn’t enough to take the House, but it’s enough to cause Democrats some big worries about who will be the next Speaker of the House.

TRENDING: Rudy Giuliani: “Starting After Christmas This Is Really Going to Blow Up”

With COVID concerns, Democrats are worried they won’t have enough Democrats to the House chamber on January 3rd to cast their votes for Nancy Pelosi.

The Hill reports:

“Democrats could face a dilemma on Jan. 3 in which Pelosi locks up the Democratic support to remain Speaker, but coronavirus concerns — illnesses, quarantines or otherwise — prevent a sufficient number of them from being in the Capitol to log their votes. A failure of Pelosi to secure support from half the voting members would, at the very least, throw the process into chaos. In the Democrats’ nightmare scenario, the math could tilt so far in the Republicans’ favor that it yields a GOP Speaker. “Let’s say, just theoretically, we had six or eight people out with Covid and the Republicans have none. They probably could elect [Kevin] McCarthy,” said Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), referring to the House GOP leader.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

