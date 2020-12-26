https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/dominion-voting-machines-related-smartmatic-sequoia-functionality-switch-votes-candidates/
Of course Dominion is related to Smartmatic and Sequoia. Why are they denying this?
A thread on Twitter shows all the relationships with Dominion and Smartmatic/Sequoia:
The Fake News Loves to say there is no connection between Smartmatic/Sequoia & Dominion. LIARS. In 2010 Eric Coomer attended a meeting with the CA Sec of State. He was there working for Sequoia – https://votingsystems.cdn.sos.ca.gov/oversight/hearings/transcript20810.pdf
The Fake News Loves to say there is no connection between Smartmatic/Sequoia & Dominion. LIARS. In 2010 Eric Coomer attended a meeting with the CA Sec of State. He was there working for Sequoia – https://t.co/plDQDPNPaIhttps://t.co/inyMRIAFw1 @SidneyPowell1#FightForTrump pic.twitter.com/6aVuLNZS2v
— 🇺🇸KrakenArtsFarm🇺🇸 (@hppyjesusfreak) December 26, 2020
Of course someone is lying – Dominion will say anything to cover their crimes. God only knows how many people in Venezuela, the United States and other countries have been defeated, denied and maybe even killed due to their fraudulent recording of election results over the past few decades:
GA Testimony – Eric Coomer Started his Career in the Voting Business developing Code & Software for Sequoia in 2005. Smartmatic(Financed by Venezuela) purchased Sequoia the same year – https://t.co/86aI5Kvcv7https://t.co/inyMRIAFw1 @SidneyPowell1 @LLinWood #FightForTrump pic.twitter.com/XkyM8aSIps
— 🇺🇸KrakenArtsFarm🇺🇸 (@hppyjesusfreak) December 27, 2020
The diabolical Eric Coomer created the adjudication process in Dominion machines which could move votes from one candidate to another:
Eric Coomer has Patents on the Adjudication Process. Basically Coomer Created the entire Adjudication process for Dominion. The system is set up to go ONLINE🙄https://t.co/inyMRIAFw1 @SidneyPowell1 @GenFlynn @realDonaldTrump @LLinWood#FightForTrump #Godwins #FightLikeAFlynn pic.twitter.com/VwM5VpnrIS
— 🇺🇸KrakenArtsFarm🇺🇸 (@hppyjesusfreak) December 27, 2020
If these people will lie about these things then what else are they lying about?