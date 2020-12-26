https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dumb-woke-and-indoctrinated-kids/

Posted by Kane on December 26, 2020 11:39 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Biden’s choice to run the Dept. of Education looks like another real winner:

Joe Biden’s choice to head up the Education Department is the Connecticut commissioner of education who played a key role in developing a statewide minority-studies course that analyzes “how race, power, and privilege influence group access to citizenship, civil rights, and economic power.”

Miguel Cardona based the curriculum on “critical race theory,” which claims America is systemically racist. The choice has pleased left-wing education advocacy groups and teachers’ unions.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...