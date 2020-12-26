https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dumb-woke-and-indoctrinated-kids/

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris: “We must end the current status quo where school districts with the greatest needs get the fewest resources.” pic.twitter.com/RY3DleX5vd — The Hill (@thehill) December 23, 2020

Biden’s choice to run the Dept. of Education looks like another real winner:

Joe Biden’s choice to head up the Education Department is the Connecticut commissioner of education who played a key role in developing a statewide minority-studies course that analyzes “how race, power, and privilege influence group access to citizenship, civil rights, and economic power.”

Miguel Cardona based the curriculum on “critical race theory,” which claims America is systemically racist. The choice has pleased left-wing education advocacy groups and teachers’ unions.