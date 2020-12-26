https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/everything-wrong-fox-news-one-brit-hume-tweet/

President Trump won a landslide election in November and had it stolen from him, by a guy hiding in the basement, hours after midnight, in at least five swing states.

The evidence of fraud is undeniable.

But the GOP elites, liberal fake news media, the tech giants, the Chinese and the cheating Democrats want President Trump to fold.

GOP elites are willing to wait for the next Republican to win in a landslide and maybe win the election.

Our GOP elites are not so bright.

Brit Hume of FOX News fame tweeted this out today.

Brit thinks President Trump is embarrassing himself.

Anyone who follows Brit Hume should not be so surprised by this tweet.

But it certainly reveals a level of thought at FOX News.

With apologies to Shakespeare, it will be said of Trump that nothing in his presidency became him less than the leaving of it. https://t.co/23WSEgXeyz — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 26, 2020

Catturd has the best response of many–

If you wonder why Fox News ratings are now in the gutter … Brit’s tweet will tell you. https://t.co/JCoZw1MjT1 — Catturd (@catturd2) December 26, 2020

More reaction…

With apologies to Shakespeare, it will be said of Trump that nothing in his presidency became him less than the leaving of it. https://t.co/23WSEgXeyz — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 26, 2020

There are a lot of unanswered questions concerning this election that 70+ million Americans would like answered. Yet the media, the courts, and many of our politicians refuse to investigate. Trust me, this looks much worse on them than it does on President Trump. — Jenny (@BlessedTNGal) December 26, 2020

