Yesterday morning an RV containing explosives was detonated in downtown Nashville outside an AT&T switching facility. The Memphis FBI soon announced their request for help from the public:

FBI personnel and other officials provided an update this afternoon:

It’s also being reported that there is a “person of interest” in the bombing, though officials did not mention that during today’s briefing for the media:

