FBI agents investigating the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville are reportedly asking people whether Anthony Quinn Warner, a computer expert named as a “person of interest,” was paranoid about 5G technology.

“News4 Investigates has confirmed FBI agents spent Saturday speaking with a top Nashville real estate agent, who contacted them after fearing the subcontractor who worked for him may be the same man whose home they were searching,” the local NBC affiliate WSMV reported.

“Realtor Steve Fridrich contacted the FBI after reading Warner’s name, as for several years, a man by the name of Tony Warner had worked for him for several years doing information technology work. Fridrich confirms that agents asked him whether or not Warner had paranoia about 5G technology,” the station reported.

“Fridrich told the agents that Warner had never spoken to him about that. But a source close to the federal investigation said that among several different tips and angles, agents are investigating whether or not Warner had paranoia that 5G technology was being used to spy on Americans,” WMSV reported.

Investigators are also probing Warner’s connection with a 29-year-old Los Angeles woman named Michelle Swing. Warner signed the deed to his $160,000 suburban Nashville home over to Swing for free last month, according to county property records found by The New York Post.

Swing told The Daily Mail that the transfer happened “without my knowledge” but declined to elaborate on her relationship with Warner.

“Speculation is growing that the AT&T building was intentionally targeted in the Nashville Christmas Day bombing as the FBI probes rumors that the main suspect in the attack harbored deep paranoia about 5G technology,” the Mail reported.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper on Sunday said he suspects that the AT&T transmission center was targeted in the attack. The mayor told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that it “feels like there has to be some connection to the AT&T facility and the site of the bombing.”

A recreational vehicle that exploded in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning broadcast a message over a loudspeaker that warned of an imminent blast just before a bomb detonated, according to a report. The massive explosion destroyed storefronts, set cars on fire and scattered debris through the streets, sending at least three people to the hospital with noncritical injuries, police said.

In a video posted on social media, which The Washington Post said it had not yet verified, a voice can be heard saying, “This area must be evacuated now. If you can hear this message, evacuate now.” “That was followed by the sounds of an explosion, and the video of the street scene turned to a blur,” said The Post. Law enforcement officials in a midday news conference confirmed the early warning.

