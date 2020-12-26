https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gavin-mcinnes-comedy-gold/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Just stumbled across this gem — the last two minutes are genius — Language Warning

Saturday Night Flashback

In 2005, he married Manhattan-based publicist and consultant Emily Jendrisak, the daughter of Native American activist Christine Whiterabbit Jendrisak. About his wife’s ethnicity and their children together, McInnes said, “I’ve made my views on Indians very clear. I like them. I actually like them so much, I made three.”