https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/georgias-corrupt-republican-leadership-gave-joe-biden-win-less-12000-votes-yet-460000-drop-box-ballots-still-dont-chain-custody-documentation-required-law/

Tiffany Morgan at the Tennessee Star reported yesterday:

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified that Democrat Joe Biden edged out President Trump by a thin majority and as a result, Mr. Biden received all 16 votes cast by Democrat electors when the Electoral College convened in the 50 state capitals on Monday.

With eleven days until Georgia’s U.S. runoff election, a large majority of the state’s counties have failed to produce chain of custody documents for some 460,000 absentee ballots deposited in drop boxes that were counted in the state’s November 3 general election as requested by The Georgia Star News .

Morgan notes that of the 5 million votes cast in the 2020 Presidential election, 1.3 million were absentee ballots and of these around 600,000 were dropped in drop boxes.

In the two weeks since The Georgia Star News first reported no chain of custody ballot transfer forms have been produced for the more than 500,000 of the 600,000 drop box absentee ballots cast, the 159 counties in the state have made little progress producing the documents. Furthermore, the Secretary of State has shown no interest in providing any assistance to require the counties fulfill the open record requests.

In order to account for the secure whereabouts for absentee ballots left in drop boxes across the state, the Georgia Election Code Emergency Rule approved by State Election Board on July 1, 2020, required that every county is responsible for documenting the transfer of every batch of absentee ballots picked up at drop boxes and delivered to the county election offices with ballot transfer forms. The forms are required to be signed and dated, with time of pick up by the collection team upon pick up, and then signed, dated, with time of delivery by the registrar or designee upon receipt and accepted.

From December 1 to December 13, The Star News sent open records requests for ballot transfer forms to all of Georgia’s 159 counties.

So far, 26 out of the 159 counties in Georgia responded to the requests and produced the chain of custody records. These documents account for 140,083 of the roughly 600,000 absentee ballots placed in drop boxes during the November 3 election. In other words, about three out of four absentee ballots left in drop boxes in counties across the state have no documentation verifying their chain of custody.