On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) stated that he believes Americans should receive $2,000 direct payments, and that if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) removes the pork from the spending package, “she’ll get overwhelming Republican support. She’ll certainly have my support, but just to add a $2,000 payment instead of a $600 payment to the pork that’s in the bill is just unacceptable.”

Buck said, “I absolutely am in favor of giving the American people $2,000. I think it’s the right move. I think the president’s absolutely right, but that’s only part of what the president is suggesting. Nancy Pelosi gave the members of the House just a few hours to read 6,000 pages of legislation. She did that because she had stuffed this bill full of pork. … What the president is saying is, make America first. Bring America — make America the priority, so stop funding foreign projects in a COVID relief bill, knock that out, and take that money and use it to fund the — and give the American people a $2,000 check. If Nancy Pelosi does that, I think she’ll get overwhelming Republican support. She’ll certainly have my support, but just to add a $2,000 payment instead of a $600 payment to the pork that’s in the bill is just unacceptable.”

