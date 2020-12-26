https://noqreport.com/2020/12/26/gretchen-whitmer-inadvertently-admitted-masks-dont-work/

The hardest part about being an authoritarian Democratic politician in a country that values freedom is justifying actions that make no sense and often contradict with facts. In the case of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, she has been caught on multiple occasions displaying her hypocrisy like an accessory to her penchant for outright lying.

It should be getting more challenging for these authoritarians to continue their futile efforts to “slow the spread” of COVID-19, an endeavor that was supposed to last 15 days but has continued in perpetuity to some degree since March. But they have mainstream media heavily in their narrative corner and Republican lawmakers have done very little to fight back. Only a handful have spoken out about the lockdowns despite an outcry from their conservative base.

At the heart of the assertions made by authoritarians and the doctors who support them is that face masks must be worn at all times in public. This has been an area of contention with many doctors coming forward and decrying the efficacy of the practice. Unfortunately, doctors who oppose the practice are ignored by mainstream media and even silenced by Big Tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

During a softball session of questions and answers with the local FOX affiliate, the Governor was asked about liberties. It was clearly a challenging topic for her as her answer seemed to contradict pretty much everything she’s said in the past. Moreover, she was somehow able to disprove her one premise for engaging in one of the most draconian series of lockdown orders the nation has seen.

FOX 2 asked, “Aren’t people’s civil liberties being violated right now?”

“I think that COVID-19 threatens everyone’s civil liberties,” Whitmer said. “It threatens our ability to live and to live in a healthy way. I am mourning a very dear friend of mine to COVID-19 and he died last week. He wore masks and took it very seriously and he still got it and it killed him. That is why this moment is so different than usual. That is why we, as a nation, need to come together against our mutual enemy, this virus.”

It’s unfortunate when anyone dies from the disease or, as appears to be more and more common, from other medical circumstances while also being positive for the coronavirus. But months of ubiquitous mask-wearing and economy-crushing lockdowns have not seen a reduction in cases or deaths. Nevertheless, the narrative for maintaining control of a flaccid citizenry is more important to the authoritarians than the facts or science.

As long as people like Gretchen Whitmer are calling the shots unabated, we will continue to suffer through ineffective lockdowns and draconian face mask orders. It’s long past time for the people to stand up and say “no more!”

