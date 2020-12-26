https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/26/guilt-ridden-ultra-wealthy-begging-to-have-their-taxes-increased-get-informed-how-to-make-it-happen/

It’s again that time when some rich people try and prove their patriotism by saying that the government should be taking more of their money in the form of taxes. They’re just trying to help if only the government would allow them to, y’all:

Is that so?

No there isn’t:

Guilty millionaires and billionaires are free to dig deep and send in whatever amount they think they should be paying to the federal government!

What are the odds that every one of those rich people who think they should be paying more to the government employs an army of tax attornies to sniff out every possible deduction and exemption?

There are so many other options, why won’t they take that course?

