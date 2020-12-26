https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/12/26/harvard-calls-women-birthing-people-because-not-all-who-give-birth-are-women-1009558/

Benjamin Zeisloft, Campus Reform

A Harvard Medical School department Twitter account referred to women using the term “birthing people” in a tweet.

To advertise a panel about “maternal justice,” the Harvard Med Postgraduate and Continuing Education account tweeted that “globally, ethnic minority pregnant and birthing people suffer worse outcomes and experiences during and after pregnancy and childbirth.”

After thousands of social media users mocked Harvard Medical School — which is ranked as the top medical school for research in the United States, according to US News and World Report — the school posted a follow-up tweet.

The webinar panelists used the term ‘birthing person’ to include those who identify as non-binary or transgender because not all who give birth identify as ‘women’ or ‘girls,’” explained the tweet. “We understand the reactions to this terminology and in no way meant for it to erase or dehumanize women.”

Earlier this year, Campus Reform reported that Harvard’s T. H. Chan School of Public Health shared an article from Popular Mechanics, titled, “Why Some People Think 2+2=5… and why they’re right.”

The school’s official Twitter page asked, “Have you ever thought to yourself, ‘How do I know that 2+2=4? Why isn’t it 2+2+5?’”

Campus Reform reached out to Harvard University for comment and will update this article accordingly.

