https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/26/harvard-medical-school-tweet-refers-to-biological-females-as-birthing-people/

This editor’s not a woman, but he can understand why a lot of women would be upset that they’re being “erased.” Tampax had a “myth-busting” campaign “to celebrate the diversity of all people who bleed.” Toronto’s mayor held a day to eliminate the stigma around periods experienced by “menstruators.” Healthline had a special piece on the sex lives of “vulva-owners.”

We’ve also heard the term “birthing people” thrown around, but Campus Reform reports that it recently appeared in a tweet from a department at Harvard Medical School.

“Maternal justice.”

You in no way meant to, but did anyway.

People actually shot TikTok videos of themselves burning their “Harry Potter” books over this.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...