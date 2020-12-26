https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/26/harvard-medical-school-tweet-refers-to-biological-females-as-birthing-people/

This editor’s not a woman, but he can understand why a lot of women would be upset that they’re being “erased.” Tampax had a “myth-busting” campaign “to celebrate the diversity of all people who bleed.” Toronto’s mayor held a day to eliminate the stigma around periods experienced by “menstruators.” Healthline had a special piece on the sex lives of “vulva-owners.”

We’ve also heard the term “birthing people” thrown around, but Campus Reform reports that it recently appeared in a tweet from a department at Harvard Medical School.

Globally, ethnic minority pregnant and birthing people suffer worse outcomes and experiences during and after pregnancy and childbirth. These inequities have been further highlighted by #COVID19. Watch this panel discussion on #MaternalJustice. https://t.co/RcflQQapQo pic.twitter.com/N5m2s2SRdi — Harvard Med Postgraduate and Continuing Education (@HMSPostgradCE) November 8, 2020

“Maternal justice.”

The webinar panelists used the term “birthing person” to include those who identify as non-binary or transgender because not all who give birth identify as “women” or “girls.” We understand the reactions to this terminology and in no way meant for it to erase or dehumanize women. — Harvard Med Postgraduate and Continuing Education (@HMSPostgradCE) November 9, 2020

You in no way meant to, but did anyway.

Easier to just say……. pic.twitter.com/2ZzXGG0CEi — The Lunatic Fringe (@knit28) November 8, 2020

Harvard calls women ‘birthing people’ because ‘not all who give birth’ are women https://t.co/AQcfGCr7Iv pic.twitter.com/Ao4HEvo9Wh — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) December 26, 2020

I’m so embarrassed I graduated from there — Jay (@JCinPhilly) December 26, 2020

I believe in science. I also believe that not all who give birth are women. I also believe I’ve had enough liquor today. — DEATH’S GUINEA PIG 4.0 (Parler: DGP 4.0)🇺🇲 (@DeathsGuineaPig) December 26, 2020

Make it stop. — Abyssiniancat (@Abyssiniancat81) December 26, 2020

And articles like that are why when “science” is quoted ..especially “science” like that, that is not science or factual…no one believes — DrStano (@StanoDr) December 26, 2020

Is it just me or is this woke language dehumanizing AF? — Doll life Dan (@Doll_lifeDan) December 26, 2020

it’s dehumanizing af — Amber.K.🎄🎅 (@AmberX994874) December 26, 2020

If anybody ever thinks they’re intelligent because of a harvard education they immediately lose credibility now — Michael Mccartney (@Michael050588) December 26, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when Harvard was prestigious.

Now they are run by Vice. 🤦‍♂️ — Dean MacAllister (@deanmacallister) December 26, 2020

Some of the smartest people on earth still cant figure out that only women can give birth. — Razor_B5 (@jcolbrew) December 26, 2020

Then they clearly don’t understand biology. pic.twitter.com/1XE0FEtrfU — Dragon’s Exile (@JokersRequiem) December 26, 2020

Only women can give birth, it’s science not an ideology. I am over this crap being shoved into our faces when it’s not true. — LeanRight APA (@LeanRightAPA) December 26, 2020

Harvard should just close their doors. They are speaking garbage, they no longer teach. — Kevin Hewicker (@Knightmaster452) December 26, 2020

Clown world. — Dave Nguyen (@themrdavidlong) December 26, 2020

The fact that they’re trying to take away what makes women women makes me so angry and I feel quite disrespected — ✝️ Arin 🎅🏼 MERRY CHRISTMAS (@TheM0fOPrincess) December 26, 2020

This is why @Harvard went from an academic elite to a freaking joke. — BattleReady (@BattleReady29) December 26, 2020

Definitely no indoctrination in universities. Nope. None at all! — 🤯 Historically Sexy BBQ, BS 🤯 (@_BrainWavez_) December 26, 2020

Not sure I’ve seen another big university go about destroying its brand as proactively as @Harvard. — Wooden Nickel (@WoodenNickelTX) December 26, 2020

I’m not a “birthing person” or a “vagina owner” or a “pregnant person.” I am a pregnant woman because science. — RPCV for Trump (@RPCVforTrump) December 26, 2020

Call me a birthing people and you’ll find you mouth birthing your teeth right out on the ground after I punch you. — RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) December 26, 2020

You want sexism? This is sexist. Can’t women have anything for their own without some guy coming along and demanding to co-opt it? If you were born with a dick, you’re not and will never be a woman, regardless of what you do. — Apathetic GenXer (@ApatheticGenXer) December 26, 2020

pic.twitter.com/QNVt7cnvuP — Victor – Social Distancing since the 70’s (@iflysims70) December 26, 2020

Literally everyone that gives birth is a woman — me🇺🇸 (@joshua_caplan) December 26, 2020

Erasing women one day at a time — Gayer Russian Bot (@Gayjailbot) December 26, 2020

People actually shot TikTok videos of themselves burning their “Harry Potter” books over this.

These are the same people calling us science deniers for not believing in human caused global warming and the “science” of wearing face diapers. — Biggie Orwell #ItalExit🇮🇹 (@BiggieOrwell) December 26, 2020

