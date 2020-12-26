https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/26/hot-idea-to-fight-loneliness-recreate-whats-good-about-church-in-sex-positive-community-service-clubs/

One of the words thrown around a lot in 2020 was “incel,” short for involuntary celibate. These were straight guys who were angry and sometimes turned that anger into action because there weren’t any nice girls to pay them attention. “Joker” very unfairly was branded as a film for incels, with one blue-check noting that even though the film received 11 Oscar nominations, incels were still going to spend the night screaming into their XBoxes because “girls don’t want nice guys.”

Here’s a guy who’s wondering if there isn’t some way that society could get involved in helping the lonely:

Society doesn’t owe you a girlfriend, but I do believe that society has an obligation to at least try to help the bulk of its people form healthh romantic relationships. I hope this belief doesn’t make me The Joker… — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) December 24, 2020

Fortunately for him, Cathy Reisenwitz, CEO of Sex and the State, suggested some ideas that were free from any right-wing pollution.

Here are a few non-reactionary ideas for loneliness to start:

1. Recreate what’s good about church in other orgs. Turn play party groups into a sex+ community service clubs. Volunteer w low-income sex workers. Organize for sex+ candidates. Clear non-dischargeable member duties. — Cathy Reisenwitz 🏗🌐🥑 (@CathyReisenwitz) December 24, 2020

2. Encourage stable family formation by expanding the idea of family and making it more modern and flexible. Less “we don’t need fathers” more father doesn’t necessarily mean breadwinner. Or male. Or singular. Focus more on stability of family and less on rigid idea of makeup. — Cathy Reisenwitz 🏗🌐🥑 (@CathyReisenwitz) December 24, 2020

3. Build more housing in high-growth, jobs-rich cities so everyone, not just the best-educated, most ambitious people can move there. Would mean ppl wouldn’t have to choose btw living near extended family/community and career prospects. — Cathy Reisenwitz 🏗🌐🥑 (@CathyReisenwitz) December 24, 2020

4. Stop stigmatizing sex! Make it easier and less risky for people to find and connect with like-minded partners, friends, and communities; share information and education; and discover their preferences. — Cathy Reisenwitz 🏗🌐🥑 (@CathyReisenwitz) December 25, 2020

5. Replace all government wealth transfers with a UBI. Most Americans don’t get married until their basic economic needs are met. Poverty is a (the?) leading cause of divorce. A stable economic foundation is the basis of and a requirement for a stable family and community. — Cathy Reisenwitz 🏗🌐🥑 (@CathyReisenwitz) December 25, 2020

There you go; volunteer with low-income sex workers who aren’t receiving universal basic income like they should.

Yeah “sex positivity” is gonna solve this — 🎄⛈Matthew ☄️🦋 (@abstinentbird) December 26, 2020

My fellow Americans, I give you the product of years of liberalism in our society — MrsDarcy (@huck68finn) December 26, 2020

Yes, these solutions are definitely less “batsh*t” than a return to childbearing inside of wedlock. https://t.co/gzxa3rihye — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) December 26, 2020

You could follow this list to a early death of despair, or you could admit that maybe feminism has lied to women for several generations now. Your life, your choice, I hear. https://t.co/gzxa3rihye — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) December 26, 2020

Wtf did I just read? 😬 — Cynicism Incarnate (@SEVomHofe) December 26, 2020

We still don’t get what “clearing non-dischargeable member duties means.

ummm… Heh heh… she said sex+, discharge and member all in the same sentence… heh heh… — Joe Davids (@JDavids413) December 26, 2020

Beatings shall continue until healthy relationships are formed. — Shashank Nayak (@ShazCoder) December 24, 2020

