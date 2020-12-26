https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/4880447/

(NEWSBUSTERS) – Watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas” has been a tradition for millions since it first aired on Dec. 9, 1965. This year, many Americans were disappointed that Apple TV scooped up the streaming rights for the 2020 season. The outrage ultimately resulted in it showing up on PBS.

However you watch it, there’s so much to appreciate: Many love the iconic Vince Guaraldi score, the humor and the animation. But one part of the special has always stood out and made it unique: Linus’s recitation of the Gospel of Luke.

Explaining the true meaning of Christmas in a network television special broadcast to millions was a controversial move, even 55 years ago. In 2015, The Washington Post published a retrospective on A Charlie Brown Christmas. Michael Cavna explained Peanuts creator Charles Schulz’s mission in making the special.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

