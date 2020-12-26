https://www.toddstarnes.com/coronavirus/hospitals-staging-elaborate-dance-videos-featuring-doctors-nurses/

OPINION: Hospitals around the world are staging elaborate music video performances featuring doctors, nurses and other staff members.

It’s amazing that they have the time to choreograph, make costumes and stage such theatrical events – especially since the hospitals are supposedly overrun with patients suffering from the China virus.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Social media is cracking down on Conservative content. Many of you have complained that you never see our content in your news feeds. There’s only one way to fight back — and that’s by subscribing to my FREE weekly newsletter. Click here.

How in the world did they find the time to engage in song and dance routines during the middle of a global pandemic?

And by the way – take a long look at the videos our staff has compiled.

Where are all the patients? Didn’t they tell us that our hospitals are overrun with sicking and dying people? You would expect the doctors would’ve at least offered them a cameo role.

Our #Hospitals are fit to burst at the minute…

….with choreographers, camera crews and lighting technicians.

If you’re sick, please stay away.

Protect the #NHS.

pic.twitter.com/g9jtBSOKrN — SAVE THE HUMAN FACE (@RamblingRingo) December 24, 2020

Hospital dance videos are disgustingpic.twitter.com/z8IONf6Xn8 — President Elect 💁🏼‍♀️ (@stephaniebynum) December 25, 2020

What is this…what happened to “we are ALL going to die?!” 👀 pic.twitter.com/wAsyQDYqyg — samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) December 25, 2020

Les professionnels de la santé en réalisant ces vidéos montrent la fausse pandémie que nous vivons. Nous sommes poussés par la panique à travers les chiffres affichés par “TVirus” 📺, mais ces mêmes chiffres ne correspondent pas aux chiffres réels sur le portail de transparence. pic.twitter.com/wzROQ0vbqO — Yves White (@Groundzero1) December 25, 2020

Oh Yeeaaaah Covidness 🤣😆😂 pic.twitter.com/e2beTtMGfR — Sammy Luquion (@luquion) December 22, 2020

It appears that in these so-called “overrun” hospitals, nurses have enough free time to film themselves dancing on the popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok.🙄 VIDEO BELOW:👇#COVID19 #coronavirus https://t.co/fdmCYkxlK4 — Arch Kennedy (@ArchKennedy) December 26, 2020

A new strain is spreading pic.twitter.com/ENq3TmRkLX — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) December 26, 2020

The Coronavirus #Plandemic has caused a major strain on front line health care workers. Don’t you think they deserve more than increase pay during this #COVIDー19 pandemic? Are you buying the Government BS? I’m not …. pic.twitter.com/pW1Z65h2sU — 🎄🇨🇦CanAditude🇨🇦🎄Dr Life.Ed (@CanAditude) December 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

