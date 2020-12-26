https://www.toddstarnes.com/coronavirus/hospitals-staging-elaborate-dance-videos-featuring-doctors-nurses/

OPINION: Hospitals around the world are staging elaborate music video performances featuring doctors, nurses and other staff members.

It’s amazing that they have the time to choreograph, make costumes and stage such theatrical events – especially since the hospitals are supposedly overrun with patients suffering from the China virus.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Social media is cracking down on Conservative content. Many of you have complained that you never see our content in your news feeds. There’s only one way to fight back — and that’s by subscribing to my FREE weekly newsletter. Click here.

How in the world did they find the time to engage in song and dance routines during the middle of a global pandemic?

And by the way – take a long look at the videos our staff has compiled.

Where are all the patients? Didn’t they tell us that our hospitals are overrun with sicking and dying people? You would expect the doctors would’ve at least offered them a cameo role.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...