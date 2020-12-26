https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/26/ill-trust-the-doctor-the-bidens-seem-to-have-a-difference-of-opinion-about-whats-in-store-for-the-near-future/

If you talk to a lot of people you’ll find differing opinions about what is in store for the near future, and Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, seem to be among those, as @redsteeze noticed:

Well, they’ve certainly got all the bases covered there!

The shot:

And the chaser:

If it helps you decide which take is correct, one of them is a doctor:

The media will certainly report it that way!

