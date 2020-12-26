https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/incompetent-weak-trump-blasts-supreme-court-not-standing-fraud/
In an early morning tweet, President Trump blasted the Supreme Court as “incompetent and weak”.
The U.S. Supreme Court has been totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election. We have absolute PROOF, but they don’t want to see it – No “standing”, they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020
The Supreme Court has let Americans down.
They refused to even hear the Texas lawsuit:
TRENDING: Rudy Giuliani: “Starting After Christmas This Is Really Going to Blow Up”
#BREAKING: #SCOTUS throws out Texas’s suit attempting to challenge presidential election results in four battleground states, granting Texas leave to file its complaint but summarily dismissing its suit for lack of standing:https://t.co/OnYMTpXuhQ
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) December 11, 2020
Is Chief Justice Roberts part of the steal?
Joe Hoft wrote in the Gateway Pundit recently:
Turning down the Texas case was not the first questionable act made by Roberts. In October Roberts sided with Pennsylvania and allowed the state to count non- post-marked ballots three days after the election. In June Roberts sided with the liberal judges over ending unconstitutional DACA. During the garbage impeachment hearings Roberts refused to allow the name of the so called ‘whistleblower’ from being spoken out loud during the hearings. In 2018 Roberts lashed out at President Trump for pointing out how insane, corrupt and unconstitutional the Obama judges are. Roberts is a mess.