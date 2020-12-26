https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/not-nancy-pelosis-job-tell-christians-allowed-believe/

(THE FEDERALIST) – When Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi recently said, “People say around here sometimes, ‘I’m faith-oriented, so I don’t believe in science,'” she displayed a common habit among pundits and politicians on both the left and right: producing a caricature of, or simply trying to redefine, Christian belief and religious practice.

This is a greater assault upon Christianity than arbitrary actions, orders, and legislation. Much hay has already been made of the fact that coronavirus-related executive orders have granted more liberty to movie theaters and casinos than to churches. The greater problem is the presumption that lies behind most orders pertaining to churches: The ruling class presumes what religion is and what it should be. More specifically, they presume what Christianity is and should be.

In the course of recently telling religious leaders to “set an example,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam explained, “Worship with a mask on is still worship. Worship outside or worship online is still worship.” Here we find another politician moonlighting as a theologian. He tells us about the various contexts of worship, but nothing about worship itself and what contexts it might require.

