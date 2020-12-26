https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/kamala-harris-releases-bizarre-video-claiming-family-celebrated-kwanzaa-since-childhood/

Kamala Harris has out out a new video in which she talks about her family celebrating Kwanzaa since her childhood.

It seems like an awful lot of pandering, but it’s also a little confusing, given her background.

Yahoo News reports:

Kamala Harris celebrates Kwanzaa over Zoom, reveals favorite principle

"It's about not letting anyone write our future for us, but instead going out and writing it for ourselves," Kamala Harris said.

In honor of the first day of Kwanzaa, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris shared a video to commemorate the holiday she attributed as one of her childhood memories.

In the video, she shared that her family plans on celebrating over Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests limiting large gatherings and traveling during the holiday season.

"You know, my sister and I, we grew up celebrating Kwanzaa. Every year, our family and our extended family, we would gather around across multiple generations and we'd tell stories and light the candles," Harris said.

Here’s the video:

Our Kwanzaa celebrations are one of my favorite childhood memories. The whole family would gather around across multiple generations and we’d tell stories and light the candles. Whether you’re celebrating this year with those you live with or over Zoom, happy Kwanzaa! pic.twitter.com/21bzGHZpYe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 26, 2020

People have thoughts about this.

The funniest response I have seen so far reacting to obvious Kamala lie is: “Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most.” — Joe (@Joehammertime) December 26, 2020

You must have a ton of old photos of you as a child celebrating Kwanzaa with your family. Could you post a few?

Thanks! — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) December 26, 2020

Grandma and great-grandpa celebrated Kwanzaa for many generations before it was invented in 1966 and you were two. #HowDoYouDoFellowKwanzans — Razor (@hale_razor) December 26, 2020

Plus, there’s this:

Hinduism Today listed her as a Hindu member of Congress in 2017. pic.twitter.com/4HuUaEKFIB — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 26, 2020

She seems to change based on who she’s talking to at any given point.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

