https://djhjmedia.com/kari/progressives-and-feminists-killed-off-all-male-boy-scouts-now-girl-scouts-want-to-stop-girls-from-being-boy-scouts/

The Feminist-Progressive movement seems unable to predict outcomes from their power grabs. They are never happy or satisfied with the outcomes of their power grabs; that is the only conclusion one can draw from the recent headlines. The question becomes when Americans will have enough of the constant upheaval to our culture and our family life to appease this movement.

Consider a recent story from the AP:

“The Girl Scouts are in a “highly damaging” recruitment war with the Boy Scouts after the latter opened its core services to girls, leading to marketplace confusion and some girls unwittingly joining the Boy Scouts, lawyers for the century-old Girl Scouts organization claim in papers filed in a federal court.

The competition, more conjecture than reality two years ago, has intensified as the Boy Scouts of America organization — which insists recruits pledge to be “trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous and kind” — has unfairly recruited girls lately, according to claims in legal briefs filed on behalf of the Girl Scouts of the United States of America.”

So get this:

Grown Progressive men at the Girl Scout organization are now “at war” with little girls who joined the “Boy Scouts”.

Could the real problem actually be that the children and their families are sick to death of the Social Justice movement that infiltrated children’s scouting groups and they just want to enjoy their lives and their American freedoms again?

ISN’T IT ABOUT THE CHILDREN ANYMORE?

From the AP:

“The lawyers filed papers in Manhattan federal court Thursday to repel an effort by the Boy Scouts to toss out before trial a trademark infringement lawsuit the Girl Scouts filed in 2018.

Last month, lawyers for the Boy Scouts asked a judge to reject claims that the Boy Scouts cannot use “scouts” and “scouting” in its recruitment of girls without infringing trademarks.

It called the lawsuit “utterly meritless.”

Messages seeking comment on the latest filing by Girl Scouts were sent Saturday to lawyers for the Boy Scouts.

In its filing, the Girl Scouts said the Boy Scouts’ marketing of expanded services for girls was “extraordinary and highly damaging to Girl Scouts” and had set off an “explosion of confusion.”

“As a result of Boy Scouts’ infringement, parents have mistakenly enrolled their daughters in Boy Scouts thinking it was Girl Scouts,” the lawyers said, adding that this never occurred before 2018.

The Girls Scouts said they could prove there are “rampant instances of confusion and mistaken instances of association between Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts” after the Boy Scouts targeted girls and their parents with marketing and recruiting communications in ways it never has before.

“The parties’ programs, which have many similarities, are now directly competitive,” the Girls Scouts maintained.

The organization cited proof from a narrow subset of documents turned over by 19 of 250 local Boy Scout councils, including evidence that registration fees sometimes were returned to parents who mistakenly thought they registered girls for the Girl Scouts.

It said repeated instances of confusion and interference at the local level by the Boy Scouts was a tiny fraction of what was occurring nationwide.

Each of dozens of times the Girl Scouts complained about unfair marketing, the Boy Scouts responded by blaming individuals, churches or others for what they said was an isolated incident, the lawyers said.”

IT’S IMPOSSIBLE THAT WITH OPRAH AND MICHELE THEY COULD FAIL!

Thank you, Chicago! To everyone who came out to our events — the students, the Girl Scouts, the moms and daughters and, as Oprah said, all those woke men — thank you for beginning this journey with me. #IAmBecoming pic.twitter.com/QBRTTeOgxn — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 15, 2018

But fail they have. When will the Girl Scouts accept that they fail because no one likes them anymore? They have no one to blame but themselves and whoever it was that convinced that children wanted to devote their lives to being Community Organizers for the radical far left?

Kari is an ex-Community Organizer who writes about Voter Engagement, Cultural Marxism and Campaigns. She has been a grassroots volunteer with the GOP, on and off for 18 years. She is a Homeschool Mom in North Carolina and loves Photojournalism and Citizen Journalism. @Saorsa1776

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

