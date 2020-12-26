https://conservativeus.com/a-massive-emergency-cellular-switch-exploded-in-nashville-first-net-switch-taken-out-fbi-wont-let-local-pd-access-the-infrastructure-no-msm-reports/

An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings, and wounding three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. The FBI is leading the investigation.

The police came across a suspicious RV parked outside a nearby AT&T building near Second Avenue and Commerce Street before 6 a.m., when initially responding to calls of shots fired in the area, said Metro police spokesperson Don Aaron.

There was no immediate evidence of any shooting but officers alerted the department’s bomb squad, which was en route when a “significant explosion” happened about 30 minutes later, Aaron said.

Locals reported gun shots before the explosion as you can see in the video below:

Video of the explosion below:

The explosion of an RV parked near a transmission building in Nashville disrupted AT&T service in the region and caused a ground stop at the city’s main airport, officials said.

“We continue to work to restore service for customers in Nashville and the surrounding areas who were affected by this morning’s explosion,” AT&T spokesman Jim Greer said in a statement hours after the incident. “We have mobilized additional resources including our National Disaster Recovery team and are bringing in multiple portable cell sites to assist in the recovery efforts.”

AT&T is deploying portable cell towers to Nashville to support law enforcement and improve wireless service. CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia, is owned by AT&T.

An emergency responder cellular switch also exploded and shutdown the first net switch.

For all not familiar with FirstNet/ATT

The FirstNet mission is to deploy, operate, maintain, and improve the first high-speed, nationwide wireless broadband network for first responders, public safety, …

Many 1st responders have it.

Just two weeks ago AT&T scored a major win for FirstNet, landing a contract valued at around $92 million to provide FirstNet mobility services for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The five-year deal is basically all new business for AT&T, according to Stacy Schwartz, VP of FirstNet Program at AT&T, and represents the largest commitment to FirstNet by a law enforcement or public safety agency to date.

“We’re extremely proud to be supporting a preeminent law enforcement agency like the FBI, we take a great deal of pride in working with them,” Schwartz told FierceWireless, adding that it’s a big accomplishment for AT&T and FirstNet.

Local patriots did post some interesting stuff and alleged that the target could have been the AT&T Nashville building, and why did someone target the building.

Heads up y’all From a fren: “A massive emergency cellular switch just exploded in Nashville, just a heads up. Im en route now. “The switch that blew housed most of the traffic for “first net” the main cellular network for first responders” Unsure of why it exploded so far — RyMac (@theonlyrymac) December 26, 2020

Gun shots? Who? Why? Why countdown? Street level view of explosion shows it didn’t originate from “the rv” Att snags FBI biz from Verizon with a 92M first net contract months ago First net switch taken out – no msm reports Perfectly rehearsed crisis actor Wtf is Going on? — RyMac (@theonlyrymac) December 26, 2020

Some more context on the technical stuff:

“We” don’t lose cell service. Just first responders/people with first net service. The fucked part is that whoever designed it PURPOSEFULLY built in an extremely obvious hole in the proverbial armor, with just one backup. This exists for the SAKE of security.. think abt it. — Ev (@evergregorius) December 26, 2020

The feds wouldn’t even let local PD in and the infrastructure engineers to fix it according to this brave patriot:

This is interesting especially when you take into context what I relayed to this thread The feds wouldn’t even let local PD in and the infrastructure engineers to fix it — RyMac (@theonlyrymac) December 26, 2020

So bomb explodes damage AT&T building and the server farm it houses, along with switches, trunk lines, and much more. AT&T telecomms go offline throughout the Nashville region. Phones down, wifi down. Nashville airport cancels flights because comms are affected by this outage.

No doubt the FBI will make sense of this all in the end, but what will the Americans think about it?

