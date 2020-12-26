http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/osTJ7A0ys9Q/

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers along with Border Patrol agents seized more than 38,000 pounds of methamphetamine during the first two months of the new fiscal year. This represents a 42 percent increase over the same period in Fiscal Year 2020.

CBP officials tweeted a report showing the seizure of 38,832 pounds of methamphetamine. The seizures are the result of the combined efforts of CBP Office of Field Operations officers and U.S. Border Patrol agents.

CBP OFO officers working ports of entry along the U.S. borders seized 36,021 pounds of methamphetamine during October and November. In addition, Border Patrol agents seized 2,811.

During the record-setting Fiscal Year 2020, which ended on September 30, CBP OFO officers seized 156,901 pounds. In the first two months of FY21, officers seized another 36,021 pounds of the drug. This represents nearly 23 percent of the previous year’s record total, officials reported.

Border Patrol agents seized 20,795 pounds of meth during the last fiscal year. This year’s seizure of 2,811 during the first two months of FY21 represents nearly 14 percent of the previous year’s record seizures.

In December, the numbers continue to pile up as OFO officers seized a “colossal” 1,853 pounds of methamphetamine in a single shipment at the Pharr International Bridge in South Texas, Breitbart Texas reported.

$37 million of methamphetamine off our streets! Pharr International Bridge @CBP officers hit drug traffickers hard by detecting and seizing 1,853lbs of this lethal drug from a commercial shipment of fresh tomatoes. Exceptional work! https://t.co/JByQ2qxHrJ pic.twitter.com/WBcHzubrvB — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) December 23, 2020

Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector seized another 69 pounds of the deadly drug as a group of “drug mules” carried the load across the border from Mexico into Arizona.

