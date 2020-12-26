https://www.theblaze.com/news/nashville-explosion-bombing-person-interest

A day after the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville, law enforcement revealed that they have received over 500 investigative leads. FBI special agent in charge Doug Korneski said on Saturday that more than 250 employees are currently on the investigation into the Christmas Day bombing, including a behavioral unit from Quantico to create a profile of the person or people responsible.

Korneski stated, “There are a number of individuals we are looking at,” but added, “At this point we’re not prepared to identify any single individual.”

A law enforcement source told CBS News that a “person of interest” has been identified in the RV bombing of America’s country music capital. “Multiple sources confirm that Anthony Quinn Warner, a Nashville area resident, had a similar make and model RV as the one in photos released to the public,” the report stated.

CBS New York reporter Nick Caloway posted an alleged photo of a Google street-view image featuring an RV camper that appears very similar to the vehicle involved in the Nashville explosion, which authorities have labeled as “an intentional act” and had a chilling audio message.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, the FBI, ATF, and the Metro Nashville Police Department conducted a raid at a duplex home in Antioch, Tennessee. Korneski confirmed the FBI investigation in the suburb of Nashville, but would not elaborate any further.

Neighbors told The Tennessean that an RV similar to the one seen at the scene of the explosion was parked at the home within the last two weeks.

Darrell DeBusk, an FBI public affairs officer, said information provided led to Saturday’s “court-authorized activity.” He said no arrests have been made.

“We will find out who did this,” FBI special agent Matt Foster said during a Friday news conference. “This is our city, too. We’re putting everything we have into finding who was responsible for what happened here today.”

CBS News correspondent David Begnaud said a law enforcement source claimed investigators are entertaining the “possibility that AT&T may have been the target or some other building or infrastructure in the area of the explosion.”

“The blast caused considerable damage to AT&T, which apparently is a communication switch hub, knocking out internet & cell phone service throughout a wide area from Nashville to Alabama,” Begnaud said.

The explosion caused an AT&T outage, which affected 911 operations and residential services. Nashville Fire Department chief William Swann said restoring services could take days, according to The Tennessean.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency stated in a report released on Saturday that tissue samples found at the scene were determined to be human remains.

Authorities said there is no indication of additional threats. “Nashville is safe,” Nashville Metro Police chief John Drake said Saturday. There are “no known threats” against the city.

The Federal Aviation Administration has classified airspace over Nashville as “National Defense Airspace” in the aftermath of the bombing.

The order states, “Pilots who do not adhere to the following procedures may be intercepted, detained, and interviewed by law enforcement/security personnel.” The temporary flight restriction that is in effect until Wednesday declares, “The United States government may use deadly force against the airborne aircraft, if it is determined that the aircraft poses an imminent security threat.”

Nashville Mayor John Cooper issued a State of Civil Emergency for the affected area and a curfew through Dec. 27.

On Saturday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee requested emergency aid from the White House because of the “severity and magnitude of the current situation.”

“This morning I toured the site of the bombing,” Lee wrote in a tweet. “The damage is shocking and it is a miracle that no residents were killed.”

The Christmas Day blast injured three individuals, all of whom were in stable condition. There were at least 41 businesses that were “materially damaged.”

Six Nashville police officers are being lauded as heroes for evacuating people from nearby buildings of the explosion.

