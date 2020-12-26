https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nashville-explosion-police-mayor/2020/12/26/id/1003189

It will take some time to rebuild in Nashville after the Christmas morning explosion caused by a “deliberate bomb” in a motor home left at least 41 nearby businesses “materially damaged,” displaced residents, and injured three people, Mayor John Cooper said Friday.

“As we see the full extent of this . . . you can tell that it’s going to need special help, special resources,” he said, reports Fox News.

Cooper has also issued a 48-hour curfew for the downtown area that was affected, and said the move will “provide safety and security for businesses in this area.”

Officials said the blast also caused one building to collapse.

Early Friday morning, metro Nashville police officers had responded to reports of gunshots and found a parked RV that was broadcasting a warning message in the minutes before the explosion.

“Basically [it] was saying that it was going to detonate within a certain time frame,” police Chief John Drake said. “The officers immediately began knocking on doors and evacuating residents here not knowing if the bomb was going to detonate immediately or if it was going to go off in the time that it stated.”

Local and federal officials, including agents of the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are still investigating the blast. The means of the explosion were not immediately known, but investigators are examining what might have been human remains found in the area of the blast in the middle of the nation’s country music capital.

Nashville Metropolitan Police Department officials are called the blast an “intentional act,” and six police officers have been called heroes for their efforts to evacuate the area before the explosion.

