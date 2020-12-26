https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/nashville-mayor-expects-answers-soon-about-christmas-morning-explosion-rocked-his-city?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The mayor of Nashville expects resolution soon on why a devastating explosion rocked his city on Christmas morning.

“I expect a lot of questions will have answers relatively soon,” Mayor John Cooper said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

The investigation has “a lot of momentum,” said Cooper, who noted that he has no information beyond what authorities have told the general public. Investigators have said that they have identified a person of interest, and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Cooper reiterated speculation that the explosion, which stemmed from a recreational vehicle, was directed in some way against a nearby communications office.

“The truck was parked adjacent to this large, historic AT&T facility,” Cooper said. “All of us locally feel like there has to be some connection.”

The explosion knocked out some telecommunications services, including emergency 911 calls. The services are in the process of being restored, according to AT&T. Additional businesses and facilities also were damaged, Cooper noted.

“The damage on Second Avenue is not dissimilar to what the tornado inflicted on Nashville,” Cooper said. “We’re going to need to get this rebuilt, it’s part of our historic identity of Nashville.”

