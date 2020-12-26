As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

Six police officers in Nashville are now being called heroes for risking their lives and running into danger to evacuate people before a massive explosion in the downtown area.

Six police officers called ‘heroes’ for saving lives before Nashville explosion on Christmas morning https://t.co/Y9RIWD2JAs — Tennessean (@Tennessean) December 26, 2020

Officers and crews from the fire department arrived at the scene on Second Avenue in the heart of downtown Nashville on Christmas morning to find an RV parked outside a large building belonging to AT&T just before 6am.

A loud audio warning was emanating from the RV telling people to evacuate now and that a bomb was in the vehicle. The message kept repeating itself without pause.

According to the Tennessean, the bomb squad was called in, but didn’t make it to the scene on time before the explosion, around 6:30am.

“Those officers saved lives today,” said Nashville Police Chief John Drake proudly. “They immediately began knocking on doors, not knowing if the bomb was going to go off immediately. They didn’t care about themselves, they didn’t think about that, they cared about the citizens of Nashville.”

The officers are:

Sergeant Timothy Miller

Officer Brenna Hosey, who was also famous for rescuing a coyote from downtown Nashville a year ago

Officer James Luellen, a 3-year veteran;

Officer Amanda Topping, a 21-month veteran;

Officer Michael Sipos, who has less than two years on the force, and

Officer James Wells, also with a little less than two years experience.

Three people were injured due to the blast, but are in stable condition and are expected to make full recoveries. There are also human remains which have been located in the blast radius.



