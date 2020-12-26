https://nypost.com/2020/12/26/nashville-names-hero-cops-who-cleared-area-before-bombing/

Nashville police identified six officers who cleared buildings before an explosion yesterday: Brenna Hosey (clockwise from top left), James Wells, James Luellen, Amanda Topping, Michael Sipos and Timothy Miller. Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Nashville Mayor John Cooper praised the six quick-acting cops who evacuated buildings in downtown Nashville, putting themselves in danger to save lives on Christmas morning.

“They are heroes. And I am grateful for them and all of Nashville’s first responders,” Cooper said, CNN reported.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department identified the officers, who range from a rookie to an 11-year veteran, as:

Officer Brenna Hosey, a 4-year veteran;

Officer James Luellen, with the department for 3 years;

Officer Michael Sipos, a rookie with 16 months on the job;

Officer Amanda Topping, with the department for 21 months;

Officer James Wells, also with the department for 21 months; and

Sergeant Timothy Miller, an 11-year veteran.

The officers arrived at the scene shortly after 6 a.m. after responding to a call about shots being fired. They found the RV blaring a recorded warning “All buildings in this area must be evacuated now. All buildings in this area must be evacuated now,” the voice said.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper speaks during a news conference yesterday.WTVF/ZUMA Wire

They immediately began knocking on doors and evacuating residents. “Those officers saved lives today,” said Metro police Chief John Drake, The Tennessean reported. Just three people were injured in the blast, which damaged nearby buildings and shattered windows for blocks.

“This is a year where we understand what our first responders mean to our community time and time again,” Cooper said. “Unfortunately on Christmas Day, you have another example of that.”