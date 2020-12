https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/nashville-suspect-died-during-rv-explosion-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The man who launched the Christmas morning bomb in Nashville died in the explosion, federal authorities said Sunday late afternoon.

A DNA test identified the bomber as Anthony Quinn Warner, according the Associated Press. No one else was involved in the incident, the outlet reported.

