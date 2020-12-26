https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-footage-of-miami-shooting/

⚠️NEW FOOTAGE OF MIAMI SHOOTING⚠️ People run for cover after shots are heard. This is near the American Airlines arena on the Miami waterfront. #miami #florida #shooting #BREAKING #police pic.twitter.com/zEJvviM2Lm — Intel Point Breaking News (@zachjorgen) December 26, 2020

Two shooting incidents near Bayfront Park late Friday and early Saturday.

At about 10:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of gunfire at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 2nd Street, a Miami police spokeswoman said. Arriving officers encountered the woman, who refused medical attention; Miami fire units nevertheless were dispatched. A vehicle at the scene also appeared to have been hit by gunfire.

An hour later there was more gunfire.

Three individuals of interest were detained, the spokeswoman said.